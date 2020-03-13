GQG Partners LLC Sells 2,961,181 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

GQG Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,961,181 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of Fortis worth $105,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 518,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth about $6,363,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 27.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

NYSE:FTS opened at $33.98 on Friday. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

