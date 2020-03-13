GQG Partners LLC Sells 319,679 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GQG Partners LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 319,679 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $157,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock worth $17,414,246 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $154.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.02 and its 200 day moving average is $197.11. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.34 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

