GQG Partners LLC Takes $200.78 Million Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,209,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,775,000. Vale accounts for approximately 1.4% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vale as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 62.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 1,002.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Vale by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Vale SA has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $14.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.26.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

