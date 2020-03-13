GQG Partners LLC Takes $572.32 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,431,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $572,319,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.0% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of NVIDIA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 590,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $138,874,000 after buying an additional 323,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 602,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $141,731,000 after buying an additional 306,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,160 shares of company stock worth $9,614,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $216.31 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

