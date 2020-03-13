GQG Partners LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $352,079,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 63,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $118,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. grace capital boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 1,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,143,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,676.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $834.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,672.00 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,991.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,840.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

