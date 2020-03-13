GQG Partners LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.73.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

