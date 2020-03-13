GQG Partners LLC Trims Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

GQG Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,506,986 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after acquiring an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $46,481,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2,728.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,276,000 after acquiring an additional 124,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Shares of HUM opened at $293.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $384.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

