GQG Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

GQG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,572,082 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Blackstone Group worth $120,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

