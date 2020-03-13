grace capital Acquires New Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

grace capital acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $6,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,220,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

NYSE K opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

