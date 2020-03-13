grace capital Buys New Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $99.09 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

