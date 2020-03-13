grace capital Buys Shares of 500 Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 792,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,236,000 after purchasing an additional 350,504 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 282,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN opened at $158.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.87 and a 200 day moving average of $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.41.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

