grace capital Makes New $122,000 Investment in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

grace capital bought a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,708,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,346,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 194,003 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 108,562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $8,260,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDY opened at $37.51 on Friday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.23.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

