grace capital Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

grace capital bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

AAP stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.02 and a 12 month high of $182.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

