grace capital Takes $33,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $75.47 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $71.28 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

