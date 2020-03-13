grace capital Takes $60,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

grace capital purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 576,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after buying an additional 28,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,483 shares of company stock valued at $877,750. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

