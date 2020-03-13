grace capital Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

grace capital bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 203,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,680,000 after buying an additional 1,370,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $31.33 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

