grace capital Takes Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.21. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $178.88.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

