Habit Restaurants Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HABT)

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,712 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,180% compared to the average volume of 290 call options.

HABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,726,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 641,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 93,187 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,223,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 1,118.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 375,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 344,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HABT opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.45 million, a PE ratio of 87.01 and a beta of 0.96. Habit Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

