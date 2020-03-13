Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Hamilton Beach Brands from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBB opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.90 million, a PE ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

