Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Buys £45,750 in Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Adam Metz acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £45,750 ($60,181.53).

On Wednesday, March 4th, Adam Metz acquired 20,000 shares of Hammerson stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £39,800 ($52,354.64).

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 154.65 ($2.03) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 267.35. Hammerson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 167.05 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 385.90 ($5.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Sell-side analysts predict that Hammerson plc will post 3097.7547545 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMSO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hammerson to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 254.38 ($3.35).

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

