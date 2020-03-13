Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HBI opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

