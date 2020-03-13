Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Stake Reduced by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

