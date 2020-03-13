Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (LON:HAYD) Insider Buys £2,000 in Stock

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (LON:HAYD) insider David Banks bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,630.89).

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries stock opened at GBX 1.44 ($0.02) on Friday. Haydale Graphene Industries PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.69 ($0.04). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, through its subsidiaries, sources, handles, functionalizes, and processes nanomaterials with a suite of prototyping and analytical equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Resins, Polymers and Composites; and Advanced Materials.

