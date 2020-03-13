HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is GQG Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,394 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 8.0% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,158,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 120.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,510,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,760 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,210,000 after buying an additional 1,133,585 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,469,000 after buying an additional 1,043,430 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 104.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,357,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,456,000 after buying an additional 694,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 272.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

