Head-To-Head Analysis: AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.32 billion 10.92 $785.97 million $9.34 19.33 Chesapeake Lodging Trust $597.17 million 2.76 $96.97 million $2.34 11.61

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Lodging Trust. Chesapeake Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AvalonBay Communities and Chesapeake Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 0 6 11 0 2.65 Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus target price of $227.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.87%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.28%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 35.42% 7.26% 4.15% Chesapeake Lodging Trust 15.74% 5.73% 3.10%

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Chesapeake Lodging Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,288 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

