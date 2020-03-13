Head-To-Head Analysis: Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) & PDL Community Bancorp (NYSE:PDLB)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and PDL Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $647.64 million 1.61 $155.13 million $2.75 6.19 PDL Community Bancorp $53.17 million 3.38 -$5.13 million N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 23.16% 16.33% 1.55% PDL Community Bancorp -9.64% 1.64% 0.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Axos Financial and PDL Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial presently has a consensus price target of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 113.47%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than PDL Community Bancorp.

Summary

Axos Financial beats PDL Community Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial business and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in debt securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Ponce De Leon Federal Bank and changed its name to PDL Community Bancorp in September 2017. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

