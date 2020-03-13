Head to Head Contrast: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Capital Financial (NYSE:CPFH)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Financial has a beta of -1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Capital Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 0.76 $111.71 million $7.36 6.09 Capital Financial $15.07 million N/A -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Capital Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 12.86% 13.83% 7.78% Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Piper Sandler Companies and Capital Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus price target of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.02%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Capital Financial.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Capital Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

