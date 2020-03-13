Head to Head Contrast: Revolve Group (RVLV) & The Competition

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Revolve Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Revolve Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Revolve Group Competitors 254 931 2637 90 2.66

Revolve Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 142.44%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 46.77%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group Competitors -10.71% -18.95% -6.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $600.99 million $35.67 million 14.58 Revolve Group Competitors $15.47 billion $483.67 million 15.08

Revolve Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. Revolve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revolve Group peers beat Revolve Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

