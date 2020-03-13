Head-To-Head Review: El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) and Ocean Power Technologies (NYSE:OPTT)

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

95.2% of El Paso Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of El Paso Electric shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for El Paso Electric and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

El Paso Electric currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.16%. Given El Paso Electric’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe El Paso Electric is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares El Paso Electric and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric 14.27% 7.73% 2.44% Ocean Power Technologies -880.41% -94.77% -73.27%

Volatility and Risk

El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares El Paso Electric and Ocean Power Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric $861.99 million 3.16 $123.04 million $2.25 29.68 Ocean Power Technologies $630,000.00 6.61 -$12.25 million N/A N/A

El Paso Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

El Paso Electric beats Ocean Power Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, public authority and wholesale customers in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico. The company was founded on August 30, 1901 and is headquartered in El Paso, TX.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. The company was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.