Head-To-Head Review: Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Option Care Health alerts:

65.2% of Option Care Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of BioScrip shares are held by institutional investors. 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 80.9% of BioScrip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Option Care Health and BioScrip, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioScrip 0 1 4 0 2.80

Option Care Health currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.05%. BioScrip has a consensus target price of $3.69, suggesting a potential downside of 71.92%. Given Option Care Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than BioScrip.

Profitability

This table compares Option Care Health and BioScrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health -4.95% -8.80% -2.07% BioScrip -7.19% -42.56% -4.36%

Volatility and Risk

Option Care Health has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioScrip has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Option Care Health and BioScrip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $2.31 billion 0.90 -$75.92 million ($0.19) -62.16 BioScrip $708.90 million 13.09 -$51.69 million ($0.49) -26.82

BioScrip has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Option Care Health. Option Care Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioScrip, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Option Care Health beats BioScrip on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc. provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care. It also offers home nursing products and services to patients suffering from chronic and acute medical conditions. The company provides its services at patient's home, outpatient clinics, nursing facilities, physician's offices, and ambulatory infusion centers. BioScrip, Inc. offers its solutions through sales and marketing representatives, and payor relationships. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.