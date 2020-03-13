Head-To-Head Survey: Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) & Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -4,258.87% -47.61% -40.32% Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -53.17% -48.25%

Risk & Volatility

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Autolus Therapeutics and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 14 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 366.42%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $34.62, suggesting a potential upside of 43.57%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 73.95 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -1.86 Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -15.16

Autolus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a collaboration partnership with AbCellera Biologics Inc. on antibody discovery project. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145, an autologous adoptive cell therapy to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has research collaboration and clinical grant agreements with Moffitt to evaluate TIL therapy in a clinical trial that combines TIL with nivolumab in NSCLC; strategic alliance agreement with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center to conduct clinical and preclinical research studies; strategic alliance agreement with Roswell Park Cancer Institute to conduct a clinical research study of TIL therapy in bladder cancer; collaboration agreement with MedImmune to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; preclinical research collaboration with the Ohio State University; and a preclinical research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. to investigate transcription activator-like effector nucleases. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.