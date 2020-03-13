Head-To-Head Survey: COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) versus LYFT (OTCMKTS:LYFT)

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) and LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get COMSCORE alerts:

This table compares COMSCORE and LYFT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A LYFT -71.96% -167.96% -42.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for COMSCORE and LYFT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSCORE 0 4 2 0 2.33 LYFT 1 9 32 0 2.74

COMSCORE presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 231.33%. LYFT has a consensus target price of $64.82, suggesting a potential upside of 171.46%. Given COMSCORE’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe COMSCORE is more favorable than LYFT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COMSCORE and LYFT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LYFT $3.62 billion 2.03 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -2.41

COMSCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LYFT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of COMSCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of LYFT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of COMSCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

COMSCORE beats LYFT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It also provides television (TV) and cross-platform audience products and services to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite. In addition, the company offers advertising products comprising validated Campaign Essentials, Lift Models, and Activation solutions, which enable customers to execute, measure, and optimize ad campaigns and to protect the integrity of their brands. Further, it provides movies products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include Box Office Essentials, Box Office Analytics, Swift, and Hollywood Software. The company serves local and national television broadcasters and content owners, network operators, digital content publishers and Internet technology companies, advertising agencies, movie studios, hardware device and component manufacturers, financial service companies, manufacturers and retailers of consumer products, and political campaigns and related organizations. comScore, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.