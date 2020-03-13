Head to Head Survey: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) & Clarkston Financial (NASDAQ:CKFC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Clarkston Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 27.49% 12.40% 1.26% Clarkston Financial 24.58% 13.80% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and Clarkston Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $92.84 million 2.16 $25.52 million N/A N/A Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.75 $2.35 million N/A N/A

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkston Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Bancorp and Clarkston Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarkston Financial has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Clarkston Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, the company offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, it provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities. The First Bancorp, Inc. operates through 16 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

Clarkston Financial Company Profile

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

