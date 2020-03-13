Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Trading Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $33.94 and last traded at $34.49, approximately 1,415,749 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,099,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Specifically, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,823 shares of company stock worth $715,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.