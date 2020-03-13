Helios Technologies (HLIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.87%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $432,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,000 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

