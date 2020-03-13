HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €31.00 by Oddo Bhf

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €31.00 ($36.05) target price by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.73 ($52.02).

HLE stock opened at €26.52 ($30.84) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €27.62 ($32.12) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.13).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

