HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HLE has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.73 ($52.02).

ETR:HLE opened at €26.52 ($30.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.84 and a 200-day moving average of €44.31. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €27.62 ($32.12) and a one year high of €50.85 ($59.13).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

