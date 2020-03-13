Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.85, but opened at $20.94. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 255,318 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HP shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

