Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Decreased by grace capital

grace capital lessened its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. grace capital’s holdings in Hershey were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Hershey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,682,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

HSY stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

