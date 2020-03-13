HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Noel Quinn Sells 8,237 Shares of Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total value of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 444.60 ($5.85) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 551.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 583.52. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02.

Get HSBC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut their target price on HSBC from GBX 644 ($8.47) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded HSBC to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 572.81 ($7.54).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.