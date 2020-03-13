Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.33 ($59.69).

ETR:BOSS opened at €28.00 ($32.56) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €27.93 ($32.48) and a 52 week high of €65.18 ($75.79). The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

