Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €11.80 Price Target

Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.19 ($17.66).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €8.76 ($10.19) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.54 and a 200 day moving average of €15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a 12-month high of €22.70 ($26.40).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

