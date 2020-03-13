Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys 3 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Steve Foots purchased 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,498 ($59.17) per share, for a total transaction of £134.94 ($177.51).

CRDA opened at GBX 4,074 ($53.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,897.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,873.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50.50 ($0.66) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on CRDA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,275 ($69.39) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,833.93 ($63.59).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

