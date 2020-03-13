Insider Buying: Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) Insider Buys 350,000 Shares of Stock

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) insider Robert Hutson acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £238,000 ($313,075.51).

Shares of DGOC opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.68 million and a PE ratio of 1.40. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 70.23 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.78).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Diversified Gas & Oil’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Separately, Mirabaud Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Gas & Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Diversified Gas & Oil

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

