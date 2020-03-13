Insider Buying: Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Purchases 1,281,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Ray C. Davis purchased 1,281,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $9,953,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,341,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,210,300.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.37%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,377 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,569 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after buying an additional 2,247,766 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

