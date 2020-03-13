Insider Buying: Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Insider Acquires 195 Shares of Stock

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) insider Nick Wrighton bought 195 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($197.51).

Nick Wrighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Nick Wrighton bought 158 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($197.45).

On Monday, January 6th, Nick Wrighton bought 142 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($196.13).

Shares of LON GOCO opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.29 million and a PE ratio of 23.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.66. Gocompare.Com Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOCO shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price (down from GBX 145 ($1.91)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 117.80 ($1.55).

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

