Insider Buying: Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) EVP Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) EVP Van H. Singleton II bought 20,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources Co has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,290,000 after acquiring an additional 639,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,689,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 72.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 191,063 shares in the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.