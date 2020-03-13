Insider Buying: Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.