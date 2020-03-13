Insider Selling: Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Insider Sells 30,595 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LDOS opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $10,058,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.