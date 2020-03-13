Insider Selling: Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) Insider Sells £657,172.08 in Stock

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 36,837 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,784 ($23.47), for a total value of £657,172.08 ($864,472.61).

John Christopher Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 26th, John Christopher Morgan bought 220,000 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,884 ($24.78) per share, with a total value of £4,144,800 ($5,452,249.41).

Shares of MGNS opened at GBX 1,542 ($20.28) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,833 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,483.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.48 million and a PE ratio of 10.45. Morgan Sindall Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,056.60 ($13.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,920 ($25.26).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 38 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.68)) on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.